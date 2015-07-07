Baron Herzog
Special Reserve 2006 Chardonnay
750 ml
The Kosher Baron Herzog Chardonnay Special Reserve is a pleasing, white wine; fine and lasting finish.
The Kosher Baron Herzog Merlot is a fine, soft red that is good to go and enjoy now; excellent user-friendly wine.
The Baron Herzog American Champagne is a medium bodied, easy-on-the-palate bubbly; a very good aperitif wine.
Grapes from the Paso Robles appellation, creating a Cab with berry and plum notes, finishing with blackberry and spice.
One of France's top white wines, the sunny and ripe-fruited Chardonnay Les Charmes is superb; fresh and bright in the finish.
France. Soft apple and citrus flavor with a hint of creamy texture that balances everything out nicely. 12.5% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL '14 SF CHRON WINE COMP. The '12 Herzog Chardonnay shows of beautiful tropical fruit flavors with a hint of citrus; well balanced and nice purity on the finish.
A fresh and round mouth feel with intense fruity notes of nectarine, gooseberry and pine with a bright, clean finish.
Great sparkling Blanc ded Blanc with citrus fruits like lemon and grapefruit
The middle sibling of the Bacoo rum line, this one is a medium bodied versatile rum that boasts aromas of caramel, nutmeg and honeyed tropical fruit. Not only is it the sweetest of the group, but it boasts about it’s notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and sweet spice.
This rum will reel you in with the beautiful copper color. Candied, funky aromas and flavors of caramel, soft papaya, hearts of palm, and banana will make you stay for more. The pineapple cake finish will have you reaching for a second glass at the end of the first.
A mysterious rum from the Dominican Republic. The oldest in this varietal, on the nose you will be immediately excited. Sweet, but a subtlety that hinted at depth of character. You’ll want to try the younger versions as well.
A superior quality potato vodka with a savory bacon flavor. It's clean, crisp, and delicious. 70 Proof
A very pleasing wine, the ripe yet relatively soft Baron Herzog Zinfandel is a wine of broad appeal; this wine is perfect with chicken breast in a light wine sauce.
Bright and zesty style; showcasing lemon-lime, grapefruit and dried herbs; crisp acidity and balanced in the finish; great to serve with smoked trout or a light salad.
Strawberry-scented style with enough acidity to make the finish pleasantly crisp. A good choice in a light wine for all occasions.
A hint of sweetness softens this full-bodied Amontillado. It evolves from caramel and toffee flavors to roasted almonds and coffee; deep and complex on the finish.
The Bodega Dios Baco Fino is a fresh, dry sherry with a distinctive nutty flavor; racy on the palate.
This delicious Chardonnay has aromas of lemon-grass, and citrus fruits (grapefruit, mandarin oranges). On the palate you get fresh, luscious, dry and well-fruited.