Avery Brewing

Reel Peel Tangerine IPA

6 Cans

Aroma is citrus zest and butterscotch, with hints of floral and fruit. Flavor is very resinous and hops forward. Lots of bite from the tangerine peel up front, with a light floral essence in the aftertaste. Balanced with some caramel malt. A thick mouthfeel.