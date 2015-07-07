Justin
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV
The Justin Sauvignon Blanc is bright and crisp on the palate; fresh and zesty; crisp aftertaste.
Deep ruby to purple color; bright aromas of boysenberry and vanilla; full bodied with layers of spice, leather and blackberry; beautiful structure with a balanced finish
Great fruit character that is elegant and balanced on the palate, continuing the winemaking tradition started 25 years ago.
Dry, light and refreshing on the palate with an entry of ripe red fruit, crisp yellow apple with a little white pepper, and chamomile toward the mid-palate. The finish is very clean and refreshing with mineral texture and lingering fresh fruit.
Bright, dark purple color; youthful aromas of crushed fruits, savory herbs and cedar; full bodied; layers of plum, black cherry and sweet spice on the palate.