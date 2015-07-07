Atalon
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
13.5% ABV.
As soon as you uncork a bottle of Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon, you're greeted with aromas of blueberry jam, strawberry tart and boysenberries. If life were a Disney movie the smell would make start floating right off of your feet. To the taste, this CA
2012 VINTAGE ONLY; 90 PTS, WINE ADVOCATE This wine has lush and seductive mocha, espresso and chocolaty notes intermixed with black cherry and currant fruit. This is a medium to full-bodied, lush, heady wine to drink over the next 5-10 years.
Big, luscious red with loads of dark fruit and power; upfront red fruit flavors and soft tannins make this very approachable.
14.6% ABV.
The Avalon Cabernet is a fine, medium bodied red; active berry flavors; soft tannins; long textures.
Big, bold and jammy, the Avalon Red Blend offers blackberry and cherry fruit flavors that mingle with a hint of black pepper spice on the palate and are followed by supple tannins and a long, smooth finish. This is a blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet, Tannat, and Petite Sirah from a sustainably-minded winery. An incredible value.
California. Distinct apple flavor. 13.5% ABV