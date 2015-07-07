Avalon

Red Blend

750 ml

Big, bold and jammy, the Avalon Red Blend offers blackberry and cherry fruit flavors that mingle with a hint of black pepper spice on the palate and are followed by supple tannins and a long, smooth finish. This is a blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet, Tannat, and Petite Sirah from a sustainably-minded winery. An incredible value.