Asher's Dark Chocolate Covered Grahams
Chocolate Candy
7.1 oz
Asher's covered sweet graham crackers in rich dark chocolate. Coffee time or snack time, any time is a perfect time for Asher's.
Asher's covered sweet graham crackers in rich dark chocolate. Coffee time or snack time, any time is a perfect time for Asher's.
So delicious they won't last on your pantry shelf! Enjoy Asher's milk chocolate covered grahams as a late night snack or savor with your favorite cup of coffee.
Perfect with a splash of soda over the rocks.