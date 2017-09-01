Artesa
Carneros Pinot Noir
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Solid as they come, the red and black-fruited '10 Artesa Pinot Noir delivers plenty of flavors; long in the finish.
95 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '10 Altesino shows wonderful decadent aromas of musk, orange peel and plum; full body with soft tannins and a long rich finish
90 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. Delivers a keenly focused look at ripe cherries, hints of cocoa and rooty, dusty earth nuances.
The Artesa Chardonnay reflects the spirit of the Carneros District; ripe, core fruit aromas and flavors; medium bodied, with fine textures; dry and easy finish.
Bright red wine that is perfect for everyday enjoyment. Easy on the palate.
A simple and elegant farmhouse ale. Slightly tart, and a touch hoppy; brewed to be refreshing. With barley, oats, and wheat to build a foundation for saaz hops and brettanomyces bruxellensis to play.
Aged on espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla, and ancho peppers. The right amount of heat compliments coffee and chocolate flavors.
A Sour Ale aged on sweet cherries.
This Imperial Stout is brewed with vanilla and toasted coconut, making this beer sweet and smooth.
Imperial stout aged with pecans and vanilla.
Pilsner malt, wheat malt, flaked wheat, and cane sugar, a healthy dose of saaz hops adds a spicy element, with a mix of ale yeast, wine yeast, and brettanomyce. Notes of black pepper and pineapple.
Brewed with our caramel sauce; made in house by our brewers with nothing but black gloves and a propane tank. A complex mix of hops and malt with a healthy dose of the signature coffee and spices.
A collaboration with TRVE Brewing. A red sour that has amazing dark fruit/cherry notes that are highlighted by a delicate tart base. The Citra hops balance with the perfect amount of citrus.
A dry-hopped sour ale. We dry-hopped Prairie Gold with Simcoe hops. A tropical, sour, and an all around new beer drinking experience! Great fresh, but will continue to develop in-bottle.
Ape Snake is a dark, dry hopped farmhouse ale. We've taken our dark farmhouse base and dry hopped it with Falconer's Flight and Centennial hops. 7.9% ABV.