Artesa
Carneros Pinot Noir
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Solid as they come, the red and black-fruited '10 Artesa Pinot Noir delivers plenty of flavors; long in the finish.
90 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. Delivers a keenly focused look at ripe cherries, hints of cocoa and rooty, dusty earth nuances.
The Artesa Chardonnay reflects the spirit of the Carneros District; ripe, core fruit aromas and flavors; medium bodied, with fine textures; dry and easy finish.