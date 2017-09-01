Argiano
Non Confunditur Rosso
750 ml
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. Dark fruit with a mineral and black licorice character. Full body, with chewy tannins and a long finish.
90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The Adriano Adami Prosecco is nimble and light, with bubbles lifting the ripe peach and melon notes. Ideal for seafood antipasti, like a chilled calamari salad.
2012 VINTAGE ONLY; 96PTS, JAMES SUCKLING Elegant and powerful with aroma of red berries that are complex and balanced. It finishes with silky rounded tannins.
Peppery-herbal and vanilla aromas, Full-body, dark cherry and plum fruit flavors. Supported by sweet tannins with a oak finish.