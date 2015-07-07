Argus Cider
Ciderkin
6 Bottles
Ciderkin delivers a dry apple palate with a tart bite, finishing clean and bright. 4.5% ABV.
Ginger Perry delivers a dry pear palate with a tart bite, finishing bright and a bit spicy at the end. 4.5% ABV.
Apple, cherry, caramel , and citric nose. Round apple palate with a dry, tannic finish. No candy-linger, and exceptional with food.
Floral ginger nose, light stone fruit. Finishes spicy and dry with a tannic pucker.