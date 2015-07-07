Arcade Primordial Pear
American Pale Ale
4 Bottles
A crushable American Pale with a fruity hop character and a touch of sweetness. 5.4% ABV.
A crushable American Pale with a fruity hop character and a touch of sweetness. 5.4% ABV.
Brewed with debittered black malt, delivers a wonderfully light and sessionable beer with outstanding mouthfeel. 5.3% ABV.
Bread-like notes while honey provides a caramelized sweetness in the flavor. Spiced with orange peel and coriander. 6.2% ABV.
IPA with citrus hop aroma and the addition of grapefruit. Awesome balance between hop bitterness and the citrus bite. 6.3% ABV