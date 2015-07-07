Ararat
Otborny 7 Year Armenian Brandy
750 ml
A blend of superior quality; it is mild and smooth like velvet. Its bouquet offers a delicate vanilla touch. Best sipped after warming, Otborny will appeal to connoisseurs of fine brandies.
The strength of the blend displays a maturity and elegance with a floral aroma. An agreeable and pure cognac without being overwhelming to the palate.