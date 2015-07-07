Arancio
Chardonnay
750 ml
The Southern part of Italy has received well deserved attention recently; the Arancio Chardonnay is fresh and well textured; this is a really nice cocktail white wine.
The Arancio Pinot Noir is rich and ripe; expresses a nice amount of dark fruits from start to finish; well textured on the palate, balanced with a soft finish; perfect with light cheeses or a salad.