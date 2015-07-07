Annabella Pinot Noir '09
Pinot Noir
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Precise and fine, the tangy, red-fruited '09 Annabella Special Selection Pinot Noir delivers nicely on the palate; pert in the finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 2013 SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Displaying ripe, jammy fruit aromas, the '10 Annabella 5 Red Blend has flavors of currant and cassis that lead to a long finish.
The Annabella Napa Valley Cabernet is a soft and easy red; a versatile food and party wine.
A delicious chocolate with marshmallow and nuts.
#75 TOP 100 BEST BUYS, 90 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Annabella '10 is a clean, spicy Chard, with classic flavors of orange, green apples, pears & spices; elegance at the forefront in this price range.