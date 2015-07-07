Anderson Valley Brewing
Hop Ottin' IPA
6 Cans
89 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Brilliant copper color with a lingering, lacy white head. The flavor is rich in the citrusy, resiny flavors typical of the Pacific-Northwest hops packed into this beer.
American Ale. Slight caramel sweetness with herbal and spicy bitterness. 5.8% ABV
89 PS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Luscious, creamy, and smooth, this medium bodied ale is brewed with caramel and crystal malts to give it just a hint of sweetness.
GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. This amber ale is on the way to sneaking into the porter family; a big, full-body with hints of chocolate and malt dominate this always pleasing ale.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Wow! Creamy, yet lightly textured. Full-bodied, yet incredibly refreshing! Its like drinking summer! Try with lemon shrimp kabobs.
95 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A high quality ale with a powerful bouquet that is reminiscent of pine needles after a rainstorm; medium bodied with a crisp dry bitterness; invites continual quaffing.
GOLD MEDAL WINNER at the Great American Beer Festival! Deep brown-black color, full-bodied, and velvety smooth; a strong beer with mild hop bite; thick, rich, sweet and opulent!
American IPA. A strong floral aroma with honey-drenched malt. 7.0% ABV
The vanilla notes mingle with aromas of espresso and envelop the roasted barley flavors with a fine bourbon character. 6.9% ABV
With a bright, golden color and tight creamy head, the earthy wood undertones inGose develop into a light mineral aroma with a hint of lemon zest and tropical fruit.
Boasts a thirst-quenching tartness that is perfectly balanced by subtle watermelon flavors and aromas. 4.2% ABV.
Pale, pilsner, and midnight wheat malts and Chinook, Citra, and Amarillo hops impart flavors of ripe tropical fruit, peach, and apricot leading to a clean, hoppy finish.
Briney Melon Gose boasts a quenching tartness that is balanced by subtle watermelon flavors. Gentle additions of sea salt create a harmony between the acidity and sweetness leading to clean finish.
Showcases botanical flavors and aromas of lemon peel, juniper, lemongrass, and grains of paradise. With a juicy lemon-lime tartness and slightly peppery finish.
Woody and slightly sweet with notes of vanilla and coconut. It's smooth with a medium-light body and mouthfeel and a light banana/fruit aroma. Caramel and peanut brittle flavors.
Aged for three months in Wild Turkey barrels. Luxurious body, deep ebony hue, beautiful mahogany head, rich chocolate and roasted barley flavors
Boont Barl is one of four barrel aged beers. An exclusive collaboration between Anderson Valley and Wild Turkey.
Summer Solstice is a slightly sweet, malty session beer with a creamy mouth feel and clean finish. With hints of caramel in the nose and a touch of spice.
Bright dry aroma tops off this deeply complex Belgian Style beerwith overtones of malt,fruit and fresh mown fields. Light and pale in color, nice malt backbone and highlights of spicy hops.
Brewed with lots of hops, Andersons Double IPA has rich biscuit-like malt flavors that are interwined with hints of vanilla, mangos and peppercorns leading to a deep, warming finish.
2008 WORLD BEER CUP-BRONZE MEDAL Full-bodied strong beer, full flavored and smooth in the extreme. This double is like a roasty malt milk shake. Its an essay in malt complexity and aromatic character.
With a brilliant, deep copper hue and creamy beige-colored head, Hornin' Pumpkin Ale has inviting aromas of caramelized malt and baking bread with highlights of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Deep, dark brown-black beer with a velvety smoothness! Thick, rich and full-bodied with wonderful complexity and a great mocha character.
A balanced ale with a copper hue and a mixture of caramel sweetness and herbal bitterness. Pairs well with steak. 5.8% ABV
Hop flavors and fruity textures combine for a citrusy finish. 10% ABV