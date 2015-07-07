Cheval des Andes
Mendoza
750 ml
94 POINTS James Suckling-A fusion between the renowned Saint-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classe A.
A serious effort, the Terrazas Cabernet doesn't stop at simply being varietal, it transcends the usual business as usual; ripe and generous on the palate, this wine delivers.
Inky, dark ruby color; intense and bright aromas of red cherry, strawberry jam with hints of dried herbs; straight forward flavors, full and vivacious on the palate; balaced with a deep long finish
Rich jam preserves and crushed violet flowers are soft on the nose, while dry cherries and hints of grape fill the palate. ABV 14%
A light-bodied wine, intensely crisp and vividly fresh, it offers complex aromas of strawberries and red currants. 12.5% ABV
The Terrazas de Los Andes Reserva Malbec is a juicy, thicker red that what we usually see in the marketplace; persistent in the finish.
Fresh and lively; aromas of peach and melon with just a whisper spice. This wine will be very enjouable with light seafood entrees or pasta dishes.