Ben and Jerry's
Half Baked
16 oz
Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams with Fudge Brownies & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate covered peanut treat anytime!
Vanilla Ice Cream with a Chocolate Cookie Swirl, Chocolate Chip & Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Old fashion goodness in a bottle!
Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate Cookies & Swirls of Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream
Italy. Sweetened with sucrose, caramelized sugar and concentrated grape. 16% ABV
Italy. Crafted from 100% handpicked Moscato Bianco grapes, grown in Northern Italy. 7% ABV.
Italy. Distilled with a combination of 30+ herbs and spices including sage, allspice, coriander and Roman camomile. 15% ABV
Bold and seductively smooth, nothing compliments the night quite like E&J XO. Charcoal-filtered to create the ultimate level of smooth, each velvety sip comes with a hint of vanilla, creamy toffee and brown sugar.
This micro batch mixer is all natural and made with organic cane sugar!
Refreshing.
Do a Drive-In at home!
Channing Tatum's American Craft Vodka is made from the best Idaho potatoes & glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains.
Has a stand-out palate with a warm, spicy entry that evolves into a mouth full of fresh baked bread drenched in apricots. The finish is strong with what is best described as "whole body warmth."
An homage to the legendary Stitzel-Weller distillery, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses a unique Solera System aging process to preserve some of the distillery’s oldest whiskey stocks. The Solera liquid is mingled with other fine whiskies aged and bottled at Stitzel-Weller then aged in new charred American white oak barrels. This bourbon has a subtle aroma of fresh fruit and a taste that includes hints of dried apricot, ripe pear and a sweet roasted grain. The finish features notes of charred oak and warm winter spices. Each bottle, adorned with one of five distinct keys, welcomes a new generation to the art of bourbon making. Simply mix with elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, club soda, orange slices and a brandied cherry for a refreshing tasting “New Fashioned” cocktail. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
Powell & Mahoney, Ltd. is proud to release their latest flavor, Blood Orange. This exotic fruit flavor is only 45 calories per serving, and can be mixed with virtually any spirit.
This micro batch mixer is all natural and made with organic cane sugar.
All natural, low-calorie margarita mixer. Only 20 calories per serving!
This micro batch mixer is all natural!
Oak barrel aged for 8 years and comes with a collectible decanter. Toasted oak & vanilla bouquet with grape jam, banana, and sweet spice aromas, rich full taste ends with a delicate port like finish.
Have a delicious root beer float today with A&W Diet, just like at the A&W Drive-In!
Sweet, delicate flavors of melon, peach, apple and grapefruit; perfect with apple tarts and cream.
Sip the smooth and complex flavor of J&B Rare Blended Scotch Whisky. At the heart of J&B Rare are malt whiskies from Speyside, a region recognized as the superior area in Scotland for making single malt whisky. With a fruity, fresh quality to its taste, this is what also gives J&B its light color. Added to that are some of the finest grain whiskies Scotland has to offer, helping reveal the individual flavors of the various malts and the smooth character of J&B Rare. Perfect on its own or in a cocktail, mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of J&B Rare Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
France. A smooth and creamy sparkler with flavors of gentle pear, apple, vanilla and toast.12% ABV
A strong vanilla scent with fresh-cut sweet grass, wet stone, and old leather bound books with a nice balance of sweetness. 46.0% ABV
A Pre-made Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned Cocktail a.k.a Don Draper in a bottle. 84 Proof
Black & Mild Cigars provide a mellow strength profile and feature Middleton’s premium Virginia and Cavendish tobaccos expertly imbued with a variety of delectable flavors.
The OG in our lineup. E&J VS entered the brandy scene back in 1975 and has been a fan favorite ever since. With refreshing hints of apple, toasted oak and vanilla, VS is perfect for sipping straight or mixing up.
Chocolate Ice Cream with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish
Premium quality tobacco.
Old fashioned goodness in a bottle.
Pistachio Ice Cream with Lightly Roasted Pistachios
A delicious all american Root Beer. Pair with hot dogs and freedom.
Cherry Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Cherries & Fudge Flakes
Italy. A balance of herbal spice and tanginess. 16% ABV
Fortified wine aromatized with a variety of herbs and spices. 18% ABV
This sweet, juicy flavor will have you reaching for Peach. Perfectly blended with peach liqueur and soft notes of vanilla spice, E&J Peach is ripe for the sipping. Pour some Peach over ice or mix it up in your favorite drink.
Premium brandy meets refined vanilla flavor for an undeniably smooth drink. E&J Vanilla delivers a full-bodied taste with layers of natural butter and notes of caramel, dried apple and toasted wood. Savor the rich flavor over ice or in a signature E&J cocktail.
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cups
Pour yourself a slice of crisp E&J Apple. Blended with a bold apple liqueur, and just a hint of sweet vanilla and caramel, E&J Apple gets all the smooth of E&J with a refreshing apple finish. Enjoy over ice, or mix it up in your favorite drink.
Caramel Ice Cream with a Swirl of Caramel & Fudge-Covered Caramel Chunks. Caramel lovers won't want to miss a single moment of this must-eat caramel thrillogy, starring creamy caramel ice cream, gooey caramel swirls, and chewy caramel chunks. They probab
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Crunchy Peanut Butter Sugar Bits, Peanut Butter Cookies & a Peanut Butter Cookie Core. For p.b. fans & cookie spread-heads who want it all, here's a flavor that delivers it, from the creamy to the crunchy to the peanutty core
Dark Caramel & Vanilla Ice Creams with Speculoos Cookies & a Speculoos Cookie Butter Core. To feed your fascination for that spectacular crushed-cookie spread with the funny-looking name, you could tease into the cinnamony-spiced speculoos cookies first, or spoon-dive directly into the cookified core of speculoos cookie butter.
Caramel & Sweet Cream Coconut Ice Creams with Fudge Flakes & a Caramel Core. How do you spoon your way to euphoria? Do you start with a cool cruise through fudge-kissed coconutty ocean, a quick dip in the caramel sea, or a thrill-dive deep in the well of thick, gooey caramel? Well?
Eighteen years of aging and expert blending come to life with the first taste, revealing a deep vanilla flavor, followed by dried fruits, nutmeg, cinnamon spices and a hint of oak.
Subtle notes of dried fruits and sweet, toasted breads, along with a base toffee, fresh honey, carmelized sugar and a faint hint of almonds and vanilla.
This refreshing malt beverage is bursting with pina colada flavor!
GOLD MEDAL, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMPETITION. A superb example of a sweet vermouth; very aromatic, sweet, and lush with lots of tasty nuances; great for a devilishly delicious Manhattan!
Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Hazelnut Fudge Core
Coffee Ice Cream with Fudge-covered Toffee Bar Pieces
Chocolate Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Fudge Brownies
Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream with Red Velvet Cake Pieces & a Cream Cheese Frosting Swirl
Sweet nectar and honey mixed with notes of oak and toffee. Smooth vanilla finish. 80 Proof
Chocolate & Raspberry Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Raspberry Core
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt with Shortbread Pieces
Chocolate Frozen Yogurt with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish
Pours deep reddish-amber. Fluffy tan head. Lush, complex aroma of grapefruit, citrus, pine, spice and candied caramel malts. The mouth-feel is creamy with a silky, medium body and modest carbonation.
Scarface Imperial Stout is thick and velvety with taste of chocolate, roasted grain, carmel and infused with a slight flavor of bourbon.