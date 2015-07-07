Amrut
Peated Indian Single Malt Whisky
750 ml
Outstanding richness and sheen to the enormous of being caressed by molassed sugar and then a ratching up of the peat notes. The experience becomes a little bit drier and spicier.
Outstanding richness and sheen to the enormous of being caressed by molassed sugar and then a ratching up of the peat notes. The experience becomes a little bit drier and spicier.
Distinctly confident liquorice-bourbon notes with near perfect bitter-sweet balance. Outstanding richness and sheen to the enormous barley-oak sweetness.
97 PTS-WHISKY BIBLE-JIM MURRAY Con-fusion as that smoke on the nose turns into warming, full blown peat. For extra food measure the flavors develop into really intense chocolate fudge.