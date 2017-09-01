Di Amore
Amaretto
750 ml
The di Amore family of Italian liqueurs embody the beauty and flavors of the Italian countryside. Celebrate life's best moments and share your passion for life with the Italian spirit of di Amore.
Moscato as it should be, it smells and tastes like fresh fruit, lively, easy drinking, sweet and pure.
Delicious after dinner cordial that is perfect neat or as an additive to an after dinner coffee.
