American Anthem

Classic Vodka

1.75 L

Five-times distilled from corn grown in the heartland and filtered for a smooth taste, our gluten-free vodka celebrates the strength of the American spirit. To do this, one dollar per bottle is donated by American Anthem to military-oriented charities. Simply mix with orange juice, grenadine and lemon juice for a refreshing tasting American Sunrise cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of American Anthem American Vodka. Please drink responsibly.