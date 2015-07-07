Altoids Smalls
Peppermint Mints
Single
Enjoy the freshness of Altoids Peppermint in a convenient mini size. "Curiously strong"! .5 ounces.
Enjoy the freshness of Altoids Peppermint in a convenient mini size. "Curiously strong"! .5 ounces.
The latest flavor from Altoids!
The latest mint from the famous maker of the original Altoids Mint. So cool and refreshing!
Enjoy the freshness of Altoids Peppermint. "Curiously strong"!
Windergreen Altoids are a curious and strong way to get that minty fresh flavor of Peppermint Altoids with a twist.