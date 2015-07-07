Altano Douro
Red Blend
750 ml
The Altano Reserva Red is one of the Douro's most serious wines produced; rich and full-bodied with excellent textures.
The Altano Reserva Red is one of the Douro's most serious wines produced; rich and full-bodied with excellent textures.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Showing a porty and raisiny side of the category, the forceful '09 Antano Tempranillo shows a texture and rounded style on the palate; smooth and soft in the finish.
A pretty rich wine, the Antano Tempranillo makes a good case that this varietal (which can be too rustic or soft) can play well on the American wine scene; drinks well now with grilled pork chops.