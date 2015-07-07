Claremont Station 101 IPA 4pkc
Flanders Red Ale
4 Cans
Station 101 is a truly satisfying IPA. The right combination of crystal malts and Summit hops with massive Amarillo dry-hop rounds it all out with aromas that are both tropical and earthy.
Pours deep reddish-amber. Fluffy tan head. Lush, complex aroma of grapefruit, citrus, pine, spice and candied caramel malts. The mouth-feel is creamy with a silky, medium body and modest carbonation.
Scarface Imperial Stout is thick and velvety with taste of chocolate, roasted grain, carmel and infused with a slight flavor of bourbon.
Bayhawk Imperial Brown Ale features a nose of roasty nuts, caramel and a touch of cocoa and banana. Flavor is lightly sweet with touches of carmelized sugar, bananans, and peppery spices.
A simple and elegant farmhouse ale. Slightly tart, and a touch hoppy; brewed to be refreshing. With barley, oats, and wheat to build a foundation for saaz hops and brettanomyces bruxellensis to play.
Aged on espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla, and ancho peppers. The right amount of heat compliments coffee and chocolate flavors.
This Double IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Summit hops with grapefruit. Aromas of grapefruit rind blend with the body and flavor of a West Coast IPA, with a bitter and dry finish.
A Sour Ale aged on sweet cherries.
This Imperial Stout is brewed with vanilla and toasted coconut, making this beer sweet and smooth.
Imperial stout aged with pecans and vanilla.
Pilsner malt, wheat malt, flaked wheat, and cane sugar, a healthy dose of saaz hops adds a spicy element, with a mix of ale yeast, wine yeast, and brettanomyce. Notes of black pepper and pineapple.
Brewed with our caramel sauce; made in house by our brewers with nothing but black gloves and a propane tank. A complex mix of hops and malt with a healthy dose of the signature coffee and spices.
A collaboration with TRVE Brewing. A red sour that has amazing dark fruit/cherry notes that are highlighted by a delicate tart base. The Citra hops balance with the perfect amount of citrus.
A dry-hopped sour ale. We dry-hopped Prairie Gold with Simcoe hops. A tropical, sour, and an all around new beer drinking experience! Great fresh, but will continue to develop in-bottle.
Ape Snake is a dark, dry hopped farmhouse ale. We've taken our dark farmhouse base and dry hopped it with Falconer's Flight and Centennial hops. 7.9% ABV.