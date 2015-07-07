Alpine Beer Company
Duet IPA
6 Bottles
West Coast IPA. Light and floral aroma complete with hoppy goodness. 7% ABV
Made with Mosaic and Citra hops. Pours a hazy straw color, topped with bright white foam. Piney aromas mingle with fruity notes, hints of citrus fruit.
Named after Nelson Sauvin, an outstanding hop varietal from New Zealand. The hop is introduced through the brewing and dry-hopping of this complex and well-balanced IPA. A hazy straw hued ale, Nelson is topped by bright white beer foam and offers a tropical hop aroma. The pine and fruity hop notes linger, but are well-balanced by the smooth, malty addition of European rye malts. Enjoy this stunning and multifaceted, yet mellow IPA. 7% ABV.
This American Pale Ale has a blend of Cascade and Centennial hops that are perfectly balanced by a mellow, malty sweetness with notes of fresh pine needles and zesty citrus rind make this a classic.
A light, crisp, and refreshing American Wheat Ale with a wheat backbone and Amarillo hops. Hints of orange zest and lemon rind are balanced by a wheat character.
Alpine's light, effervescent golden ale delights the senses with additions of orange blossom honey, orange zest and coriander. A touch of malt sweetness with Amarillo hops add a zesty balance.
Made with 6 different hops, this bold brew is refreshing enough to enjoy again and again. 5.25% ABV
Fresh orange zest and cracked coriander complement the orange blossom honey used in this ale. 6.5% ABV
Crisp and light-bodied, with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor. 4.9% ABV
Maris Otter malt and three types of rye: flaked, chocolate, and crystal. Semi-sweet chocolate and spicy rye character abound, while Madagascar bourbon vanilla enhances the rich malt flavors.
Introducing fresh vanilla adds spice and complements the nutty character of the beer's golden wheat base. With a bright aroma and creamy mouthfeel, a subtly sweet, highly quaffable, vibrant beer.
European Rye gives this dry-hopped IPA a smooth malty flavor. 7% ABV
So mega-hopped it will take you to hop heaven. 8% ABV