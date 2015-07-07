Almanac
Tangerine de Brettaville
375 ml
Brewed with California-grown tangerines and oranges for big citrus flavors, balancing tropical peel aromas and a hint of citrus bitterness. 6.5% ABV.
Aged in used wine barrels and oak foeders with an array of tropical fruits and brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia. 6% ABV.
We combine Apollo, El Dorado, Simcoe and Mosaic Hops to create our own unique twist on the IPA style with intense aromas of grapefruit and tangerine peel, melon, pineapple and pine trees.
American Sour. Bursting with mango, lemon, pine, and stone fruit flavors and aromas.7% ABV
Our Golden Gate Gose is inspired by the classic wheat beer hailing from Leipzig, Germany. 5% ABV.
Featuring a new single hop every month, this blonde ale is fermented with our house sour culture and aged in wine barrels; then dry-hopped to create a delicious contradiction of flavor and style.
We combined locally sourced apricots and strawberries with our barrel-aged sour blonde ale to create a fruit-forward sour.
The combination of crisp tartness, tangerines and the citrus aromas of Mandarina Bavaria and Citra hops puts this farmhouse ale's fruity aroma over the top.
Saison Dolores is a bright, aromatic brew for all seasons inspired by San Francisco's Mission District. 6.8% ABV.
Red sour ale with a ridiculous amount of cherries to each barrel for a juicy, intense cherry flavor. 7.5% ABV.
We layered California Zinfandel, Syrah, Tannat, Petite Sirah, and Tempranillo grapes with an imperial version of our Dogpatch Sour ale, combining the best characteristics of the beer and wine worlds.
We added a dozen different Brett strains to our Saison Dolores, then aged it in white wine barrels for several months. The result is an intricate saison with the kind of nuance only Brett can create.
A sour blond ale aged in oak barrels with Buddha's Hand Citrons, Yuzu and Blood Oranges.
This eccentric ale is brewed by blending a Belgian-style tripel with California-grown summer apricots and dry-hopped generously with Citra and Hallertau Blanc for an intensely citrus and melon aroma.
Farmers Reserve Grand Cru is an ode to our favorite aromatic white wines. The result seamlessly melds the tartness of a Belgian-inspired sour ale with the sun-ripened boldness of white wine grapes.
Barrel-aged wild ale brewed with California cherries and aged in wine barrels. 7.5% ABV