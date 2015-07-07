Almaden
Rhine
5 L
The Almaden Rhine is a semi-sweet white wine; chill this one down for a nice quaffer.
Aromas of apples and peaches, fruity, sweet, medium bodied.
The Almaden Merlot is a soft drinking red wine; easy on the palate and a crowd-pleaser.
The Almaden White Zinfandel is sweet and easy to drink; a blush of berries on the palate; easy in the aftertaste.
Chardonnay in a box! Great for those trips to the beach, or on the boat where there is "No glass alowed"!
How can you beat cabernet at this deal? The Almaden cabernet drinks nicely and has no edges or hard spots; this is perfect for a barbecue in the park.
Quite sweet, yet nicely balanced, the Almaden Rhine has been a mainstay on the American wine scene for four decades.
A pleasureable drinking red wine; great for picnics a large gatherings; this soft "Burgundy" can be slightly chilled.
The perfect size for your next party! This Almaden Chablis is light and fruity with a refreshing finish.