Allure
Bubbly Pink Moscato
750 ml
GOLD, 2012 CAL STATE FAIR. Slightly sweet, with livey red berry fruit flavors that pop on the palate. A perfect sipper for parties, aperitifs, or just for fun!
GOLD, 2012 CAL STATE FAIR. Slightly sweet, with livey red berry fruit flavors that pop on the palate. A perfect sipper for parties, aperitifs, or just for fun!
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. With sweet-tasting flavors of ripe summer peach and vanilla, Allure Peach is made crisp and clean with slight carbonation.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Allure Bubbly Moscato is balanced with lively acidity, offering bold aromas of toasted nuts & tropical fruit, with supple, creamy vanilla flavors. A party in a glass.