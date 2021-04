Alias

Chardonnay

750 ml

In the glass, the wine is a bright straw laced with honey. Aromas of tropical fruit, vanilla bean, banana, and apricot invite you in. On the palate, the texture is round and smooth with bright acid. Flavors of pineapple, guava, buttered toast, and banana balance together into a wine that is both rich and refreshing. It's all about varietal expression, and this wine has all the moves.