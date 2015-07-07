Alexander Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Shows the clear heritage of the Alexander Valley, the sprightly Alexander Valley Vyds Cabernet shows red fruit flavors, soft tannins, and a twist of dried herbs.
San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, 2017: Silver. Alexander Valley. French Oak, flavors of dark stone fruits, black cherry, spices with a touch of clove, cinnamon & vanilla.
92 POINTS & BEST BUY Wine & Spirits (2012 vintage). Fruit forward with nice balance and flavors of red cherry, cassis, blackberry, plum and dark chocolate; juicy and structured long finish.
