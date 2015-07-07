Alexander Murray and Co
Highland Park 13 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
This whisky has a glowing amber color, with a sweet peaty aroma on the nose. To taste, it is bursting with spicy fruits and has a long smooth peaty finish.
91 PTS THE TASTING PANEL 2010. Spicy yet lush, with silky texture and a hint of sweetness; elegant with lovely depth and floral notes; aromatic, stylish and dense.
Aromas of black cherry, cola and mocha. Bold tannins frame a powerful mid-palate 13.5% ABV
Dark garnet, commanding aromas of blueberry, cassis and cedar, stacked with concentrated layers of ripe blueberry, black cherry and baking spice.
San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, 2017: Silver. Alexander Valley. French Oak, flavors of dark stone fruits, black cherry, spices with a touch of clove, cinnamon & vanilla.
"Silver Medal Winner.This whisky has a real salty sea breeze taste, and finishes with a delightful hint of smoke.
Double Gold Winner!Recapturing the original spirit and vision of the early distillers, bringing this exceptional blend featuring 75% single malt, finished in sherry casks for 8 months.
Alexander is a prestigious name given to a wide range of high-quality single-variety grappas, made from the marc of selected grapes.
90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The Alexander Valley Vyds Redemption Zinfandel '09 is floral, intensely earthy & powerfully contructed; the blend brings in full bodied richness; a bountiful wine.
89 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. The '06 Alexander Valley Vyds Syrah is a deep garnet violet color; aromas of cranberry pie, cinnamon and pork fat; soft, brisk entry with a tangy, refreshing finish.
92 POINTS & BEST BUY Wine & Spirits (2012 vintage). Fruit forward with nice balance and flavors of red cherry, cassis, blackberry, plum and dark chocolate; juicy and structured long finish.
Shows the clear heritage of the Alexander Valley, the sprightly Alexander Valley Vyds Cabernet shows red fruit flavors, soft tannins, and a twist of dried herbs.
Aromas of apple, pear, butterscotch, toasted oak and a little minerality. Great balance with a creamy mouth-feel. Tropical notes and flavors of apple, pear and citrus in the glass with just a touch of acidity on the finish.
The Alexander Valley Vyds Gewurztraminer is frisky and flavorful; shows some rose petal and dried herbal flavors; fairly crisp in the finish.
Dark golden with notes of barley, hints of oaky tannins and dry wood. The palate is smooth and buttery, with a long warm spicy finish. 40% ABV
California. Big and bold aromas of spice, black pepper, dark fruits, and vanilla. Flavors of plum, cherry, and cocoa. 14.7%
California. Aromas of raspberry, plum, and citrus. Flavors of black cherry, cranberry, and black pepper. Juicy wine with a fruity finish. 14.5% ABV