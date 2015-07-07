Oceanside Ale Works
Oxymoron
22 oz
A very dark black ale with aroma of dark malts and caramel, mixed with IPA type of nose.
Santa Cruz IPA is gold in color with a very assertive hop bitterness and aroma.
Born during a hop shortage, Golden State of Mind is a truly unique creation featuring locally-sourced California ingredients: chamomile, coriander, and orange peel.
Made with roasted barley and chocolate malts, it balances sharper flavors with a clean, semi-sweet finish. 8% ABV.
Ale-8-1 is the most famous soft drink from Kentucky, invented in the 1930's during prohibition. A caffeinated mild ginger drink which is unique and a local favorite to this day.
Hop flavor is strong and complex, and reflects the use of American, English and noble hop varieties. Malt flavor extremely low and is clean and crisp. A long, lingering bitterness in the aftertaste.