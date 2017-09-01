Gran Duque D'Alba
Armagnac Brandy
750 ml
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Dark amber, full-bodied & sherry-like. A Best Buy, too!
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Dark amber, full-bodied & sherry-like. A Best Buy, too!
Sweet but not too sweet with just enough bubbles, great as an aperitif or with light meals, giving off a refreshing taste with a clean finish. 5.5% ABV.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A really fine and fun sparkler; fresh, candied; playful on the palate; very sweet, with red fruit flavors; easy and lasting in the finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Effusive, with a delight explosion of ripe berries, the Il Conte Stella Rosa "Stella Berry" is really tasty, fun with serious flavors; quite sweet in the finish.
Made from the Brachetto grape; aromas of rose petals and forest strawberries, flavors of red raspberries and rose petals; enjoy with array of foods, fruit, cheeses, BBQ, desserts or as an aperitif.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderful red, the boysenberry, blueberry-like '08 Alta Vista Classic Malbec is a winner in anyone's book; lots here to like; excellent roundness in the aftertaste.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Alma Negra Sparkling Malbec Rose has lovely strawberry, rhubarb, and raspberry aromas; elegant on the palate, it has surprising grip and length.
Argentina. Aromas and flavors of dark berry, dried cherries, and hints of chocolate. 13.9% ABV
This 100% Tempranillo comes from one of Riojas most highly regarded estates; exhibits tart red fruits, with scents of vanilla, coconut, and balsamic; a classic style from Rioja.
Proprietary blend, produced primarily from the Moscato grape; just enough bubbles and sweetness; enjoy with fruit, cheeses and desserts or as an aperitif.
A refreshing red wine to be served chilled and accompanied by fresh fruit and cheese. Great party wine!
Fresh, light, and aromatic, the semi-sweet Il Conte d'Alba Moscato d'Asti is a pleasing wine; perfect with fresh fruits and fruit tarts or simply all by itself.
Italy. Natural flavors of green apple, vanilla, and elder flower. Natural carbonation with the perfect hint of sweetness. 5% ABV
A semi-sweet, lightly sparkling, proprietary blend. The addition of natural wild strawberry and blackberry flavors contributes to a uniquely delicious palate and nose.
A rich, smooth holiday essential. Perfect for cozy nights in or holiday party mishaps.
This Pinot Gris has a delicate nose of flowers and leechee nuts. It shows excellent crisp minerality. 13.88% ABV
100% Agave Tequila. 47% ABV.
Smoky agave, grilled pineapples and grass fire aromas and flavors. A little squiggly friend at the bottom of the bottle! 40% ABV
Argentina. Ripe fruit characteristics of plum, blackberry and mulberry with hints of mocha and vanillin oak. 14% ABV