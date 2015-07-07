Alaska Distillery
Smoke Salmon Flavored Vodka
750 ml
Surprising. Daring. Outside the box. Distilled with the purest water on earth and infused with Copper River Smoked Sockeye Salmon. You're gonna like it a lot.
