Airfield Estates Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Airfield Estates Sauvignon Blanc is light bodied, dry and refreshing. It will light up your taste buds with flavors of lemon-lime and grapefruit.
The Airfield Estates Cabernet showcases layers of cherry, blackcurrant, and toasted oak. Full bodied with integrated tannins, this wine pairs well with steak, rich sauces and robust cheeses.
The Airfield Estates Runway Syrah is a dark concentrated wine with flavors of dark berries, clove and white pepper. With silky smooth tannins and a plush round mouthfeel, this is a well balanced wine.
The Airfield Unoaked Chardonnay is crisp, dry and refreshing with vibrant acidity and zesty flavors of grapefruit and lemon-lime. Great on its own or pairs nicely with seafood and pan-Asian cuisine.