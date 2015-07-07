Je T'aime
Brut
750 ml
France. Bouquet of strawberry and raspberry dazzles the nose. Fresh fruit leads to a yeasty flavor. Crisp and balanced. 13.5% ABV
Gorgeous nose redolent of flowers and red fruit. Beautiful finesse, smooth tannins and excellent length. 13% ABV.
88 WILFRED WONG. Loaded with up-front, black fruit flavors, the crisp '08 Bouchard Aine Nouveau Beaujolais brightens up the palate with zingy, red fruit flavors; bright and alive in the aftertaste.
Deep ruby color; intense, complex and aromatic with a blend of red berries and savory notes; full bodied and powerful on the palate; well textured with a long savory finish; great with grilled lamb.
The Paul Jaboulet Aine Parallele 45 is a top-flight Cotes du Rhone; medium bodied, tightly-knit on the palate; pleasing, ripe fruit flavors.
California. 53% Cabernet Franc, 29% Merlot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
Movietime or anytime!
Hints of pear and white flowers with an unusual lively acidity. 12.6% ABV
This classic pale ale, originally brewed in San Francisco & Los Angeles in the 1860's, is now back. It's smooth & clean with a faint citrus & honey flavor notes & a dry finish.
France. Floral and cherry aromas. Full-bodied, ripe fruit flavors with a note of pepper. 14% ABV