Kaiken
Ultra Malbec
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Kaiken Ultra Malbec shows nice flowery & mineral notes on the nose, with lots of blueberry & boysenberry fruit on the palate; tannins are soft; great structure & power.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Kaiken Ultra Malbec shows nice flowery & mineral notes on the nose, with lots of blueberry & boysenberry fruit on the palate; tannins are soft; great structure & power.
Since 1128, monks have mashed "gatinais" barley and select hops to create a fine-tuned balance of fruity and malty, resulting in a light-tasting beer. The first light beer from the dark ages.
Since 1128, dark burgundy, full-bodied brew made with a mixture of different malts and dark candy sugar to give this beer a sweet toffee taste with a warm, almost brandy-like finish. Fermented twice.
Fresh fruit aromas of strawberries and cherries nicely supplemented by spicy and floral notes. In the palate, this wines reveals an extraordinary freshness and soft tannins.