Angostura
5 Year Rum
750 ml
Great Buy! Originally sold for $13.99!
91 POINTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Bordering on deep amber in color, hints of orange zest and raisins are present in the nose. Medium to full bodied with flavors of spice, fruits and vanilla.
Made from a secret blend of tropical herbs, plant extracts and spices, over 40 ingredients. Used in over 37 drink recipes!
If you like banana flambé... this might be your jam. A blend of aged rums, matured in bourbon barrels before undergoing filtration. This is a continuous-still rum from Trinidad and Tobago's famed Angostura company.