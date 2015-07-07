Agavero
Orange Liqueur
750 ml
AGAVERO ORANGE LIQUEUR is a blend of 100% AGAVE TEQUILA infused with orange and agave nectar liqueurs, provides mixologists in all of us with the basis for the ultimate margarita or any cocktail.
SILVER MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. A blend of the finest 100% Blue Agave Reposado and Anejo tequilas and natural Damiana flowers.
Amontillado sherry golden hue, sweet at palate entry, then the taste turns keenly herbaceous at midpalate. Finishes sweet.