DeLeón

Extra Añejo Tequila

750 ml

Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Extra Añejo Tequila. This cask-strength tequila is the first of its kind. Aged for at least 36 months in American white oak barrels and bottled at 108 proof, our full-bodied tequila features the flavors of toasted almond, oak and light caramelized agave with a sweet vanilla finish. Made from exquisite 100% Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 108 proof 750 mL bottle of Extra Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.