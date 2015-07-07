Admiral Nelson's
Spiced Rum
1.75 L
BEST OF SHOW, PLATINUM AWARD 2007 WORLD BEVERAGE COMPETITION. Compare Admiral Nelson against the national brand spice rums! Mix this one up with Coke to add a little zing to your next rum and cola.
BEST OF SHOW, PLATINUM AWARD 2007 WORLD BEVERAGE COMPETITION. Compare Admiral Nelson against the national brand spice rums! Mix this one up with Coke to add a little zing to your next rum and cola.
A premium, smooth tasting light rum infused with a fresh, tropical coconut flavor. 42 Proof
BEST OF SHOW, PLATINUM AWARD 2007 WORLD BEVERAGE COMPETITION. Compare Admiral Nelson against the national brand spice rums! Mix this one up with Coke to add a little zing to your next rum and cola.