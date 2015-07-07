Adelsheim Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A precise effort, the red-fruited '06 Adelshemim Pinot Noir shows up with fine, strawberry flavors that linger nicely along with its tasteful, chalky aftertaste.
Crisp, bright flavors have always been the hallmark of Adelsheim Pinot gris; you will find wonderful aromas papaya, green apple and pears; a gentle creaminess that lends a rich texture in the finish.