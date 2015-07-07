Samuel Adams
Boston Lager
6 Bottles
American Lager. Offers a rich flavor brewed with a traditional four vessel brewing process. 4.9% ABV
Blends hearty malts for a deep, smooth flavor with notes of caramel creating a brew that’s perfect for the season. 5.3% ABV
Big on hop character, with bright citrus and tropical fruit notes, this brew is dry hopped with Simcoe to bring out the west coast pine character. This Session IPA pairs well with relaxing days.
Sam Adams hand selects the hop varietals. The result is a refreshing, flavorful IPA with the bright citrus and grapefruit flavors and subtle notes.
Sam Adams Winter Lager is brewed with winter spices such as orange zest, cinnamon, and ginger for spicy complexity. This rich and hearty dark brew is one of the finer pleasures of a winter evening.
90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The Adriano Adami Prosecco is nimble and light, with bubbles lifting the ripe peach and melon notes. Ideal for seafood antipasti, like a chilled calamari salad.
Rich amber lager with a hoppy, floral aroma; malty and slightly sweet in character with a dry, complex finish; a great brew on its own, but compliments food beautifully.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. A completely new concept in light beer - a beer brewed from the beginning to be lighter in calories which took years to perfect; none of that "light-beer" wimpiness.
The color of autumn; dark, malty and slightly fruity with just a touch of balancing bitterness.
Clean, crisp taste, a refreshing favorite any time!
American Witbier. A wide range of exotic fruit, flowers and spices with dried plum, anise, hibiscus and coriander. 5.3% ABV
Tantalizing taste & aroma of fresh cherries with a hint of honey, this beer has surprising depth while being light on the palate. 5.3% ABV
Mangria opens up with aromatics of plum, cherry, blackberry and orange along with a generous fruit flavor. Best served over ice.
Subtly spiced with a blend of freshly ground cinnamon, orange zest, and ginger for a rich, satisfying brew.
Pumpkin gets the Belgian treatment with this autumn release from Sam Adams, a pumpkin saison brewed with Samuel Adams 2-row pale malt blend and Carafoam malt, plus East Kent Golding and Fuggles hops.
Includes: Rebel IPA, Rebel Rouser Double IPA, Rebel Grapefruit IPA, and Rebel Cascade IPA (exclusive to the Pack of Rebels variety pack).
A cap of nitro creamy smoothness reveals a brawny hop intensity beneath it. A fortitude of hop character remains with notes of resinous pine and citrus for a flavorful, lingering finish
A frothy head cascades into hazy gold. A smooth light wheat character and hints of orange, with an undercurrent of spice that adds a bright finish.
The dark roasted malts create notes of bittersweet chocolate with hints of dark fruit while the Sumatran & Indian Monsoon Malabar coffees develop a deep roasty dimension
Swirling with ripe aromas of mango and tropical fruits, this IPA is jam-packed with juicy, citrusy hops and mango juice. You're left with the refreshing taste of the tropics in every sip.
A unique IPA, brewed with select hops from top German, English, and American growing regions, all close to the 48th Latitude.
Brewed with real grapefruit for an added punch of citrusy goodness that amplifies the tropical fruit notes from the hops and rounds out the bitterness and brings a refreshing finish to this bright IPA
Its deep complexity begins with molasses sweetness with notes of raisins and figs but develops further with an undercurrent of tart spice from its distinctive Belgian yeast for a transfixing brew.
An intense, flavorful double IPA with all the West Coast style attributes drinkers love. Brewed with a blend of American, Australian, and New Zealand hops, packed with fruity, citrus, and pine notes.
91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Bright amber hue. Floral, piney, and citrus aromas of Hallertau Mittelfreuh hops, balance roasty caramel and toffee, malt notes. Medium bodied with a crisp hop finish.
Sweet, tangy, and citrusy from the combination of tangerine and orange peel. The citrus is paired with an added complexity and spice from the grains of paradise and coriander.
Gose is a captivating brew. From a base of an unfiltered wheat ale, it's light and refreshing yet also has a softness to it. The flavor is brought to life by a touch of salt and coriander.
Dark and fierce, this English porter was transformed from a mild ale to a dark and complex lager that confounds definition. Immersed in dark, roasted malts with a bold citrus hop character.
Bright and intense with a vivid hop punch. Using Cascade hops from England, New Zealnad to and the Pacific Northwest; we create a brew that's cirusy, earthy and full of bold character.
Infinium is the first beer from the collaboration between Boston Beer Co. and Germany's Weihenstephan Brewery. The mouthfeel and body are light from the start to the short finish. ABV around 10%.
This year's Utopias is aged in casks from Buffalo Trace Distillery and eight year old Port barrels from Portugal. This Fruity brew has a sweet malty flavor. Limited release-ceramic decanter. ABV 29%.
Floral, piney, and citrus aromas, balance roasty caramel and toffee, malt notes. Medium bodied with a crisp hop finish.
Enjoy a mixture of great beers from Samuel Adams; Boston Lager, Octoberfest, Harvest Pumpkin Ale and only available in this variety pack, a new seasoanl; Harvest Saison.
American IPA. A blend of simcoe, cascade, chinook, centennial and amarillo hops accentuated by citrus, grapefruit and subtle pine notes. 6.5% ABV