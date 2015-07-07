Acid
Kuba Kuba Cigar
Single
Slightly larger than a regular Robusto and packed with flavor. Intense aroma with hints of leather and spice with a long draw and finish.
Acid Krush Classic cigars are for the ACID fan on the go. This intriguing petite cigar has a Connecticut wrapper and is infused with natural botanicals for a unique smoking experience.
ACID cigars intense aromatics are the product of infusing a secret recipe of natural botanicals. essential oils and herbs, with top-grade Nicaraguan tobaccos.