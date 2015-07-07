Achaia Clauss
Demestica Red
750 ml
Smooth and easy, the brick color, dusty Achaia Clauss Demestica Red is a very good, basic red wine; the wine's soft and pleasing palate make it tasty match with lightly grilled meats.
Smooth and easy, the brick color, dusty Achaia Clauss Demestica Red is a very good, basic red wine; the wine's soft and pleasing palate make it tasty match with lightly grilled meats.
Light and zesty, the Achaia Clauss Demestica Blanc is a refreshingly dry wine with a tart lemony twist in its flavors; a good choice with freshly steamed clams and a plate of lemon wedges.