Malibu
Original Rum
750 ml
Product of Barbados. Coconut flavored. 42 Proof
SILVER MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Whether you're getting the party started or taking it seriously easy, Malibu Passion Fruit is perfect with lemon lime soda or cranberry juice.
Malibu Orange Float combines the signature taste of Malibu Rum with the classic taste of oranges and cream.
In the easy going spirit of the Caribbean, Malibu now brings you new Mango flavored Caribbean rum. Enjoy Malibu MAngo on the rocks with a splash of lemon lime soda!
SILVER MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Enjoy the easy going spirit of the Caribbean with the new Malibu Pinapple rum. Try over ice with a splash of lemon lime soda!
A blend of Caribbean rum, natural grain spirits, coconut & other flavors.
The best-selling coconut flavored Caribbean rum on the planet, Malibu is like sunshine in a bottle. A beautiful blend of traditional Caribbean white rum, coconut and sugar, Malibu Coconut Rum is an essential ingredient for any tropical cocktail. If you like Piña Coladas (and getting caught in the rain), this rum was made for you.
The taste of fresh, ripe pineapple meets smooth Caribbean rum. The result is like that first breath of island air. Welcome to the Caribbean. 21% ABV
Tropical Banana is a distinctive twist on authentic Caribbean Rum. Malibu brings together white rum with exotic fruits. It's a true taste of Paradise you can enjoy anytime.
This imported Lager was brewed with natural coconut flavors.
Malibu with the flavor of a scoop of chocolate ice cream! When coconut and chocolate come together it is a perfect match!
Malibu coconut rum with flavors of strawberry and whipped cream. Try with Lemon lime soda over ice!
Only 70 Calories per serving! Enjoy Malibu run with spiced twist! Compliments your favorite rum and coke or Pina Colada!
Malibu's newest seasonal rum. Mixes easily with your favorite juice or soda.
Malibu combined with the freshness of coconut water, and infuses them with refreshing bubbles. 22% ABV
Product of The Caribbean. A delicious blend of Malibu Caribbean Rum and silver Tequila. 70 Proof
This rum combines the smooth classic coconut flavor you love with a higher proof and less sweetness for a bolder taste of the Caribbean. 35% ABV