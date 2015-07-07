Ace Cider
Pineapple Cider
6 Bottles
Made with real pineapple juice, it is semi-sweet with a tart finish. Extremely refreshing and delicious when consumed ice cold, or in cocktails. 5% ABV
Dry champagne type taste, hard apple cider, 6.9% ABV Ideal substitute for champagne celebrations! Good for making mimosas; apples and oranges!
Cinnamon, cloves, and allspice are added to fermented apple juice to produce a 5% ABV cider which tastes just like pumpkin pie!
Ace Cider Variety pack containing Ace Perry, Pineapple, Berry and Apple. All-Natural and gluten free!
Dry champagne type taste, hard apple cider, 6.9% ABV Ideal substitute for champagne celebrations!
A mixture of 6 different dessert apple varieties, with a slight spritz. All natural, gluten-free, and low-calorie. Fresh, clean, incredibly easy to drink. 5% ABV
Our Anniversary cider, we have taken the local Gravenstein apple, fermented it to 9% abv and then oak aged it in chardonnay barrels before bottling it with more carbonation, than our core brands.
We add pineapple juices to our fermented apple base to produce a 5% ABV cider that has a great pineapple nose and a semi-sweet initial taste with a tart finish.
Ace Cider's newest flavor is fruity berry cider made with whole berries and locally grown apples!
Made with champagne yeast and apple and pear juices, this is incredibly light and refreshing. Smooth semi-sweet mouth feel with a dry finish. 5% ABV