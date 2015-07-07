Grande Absente
Absinthe
750 ml
Banned since 1912, Grande Absente is made with the highest quality spirits and botanicals including the legendary Wormwood also known as Artemisia Absinthium. 138 proof so please drink with caution.
94 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Pale green color; the nose is predominantly anise, but some light floral aromas and a suggestion of citrus lurk in the backdrop; a sophisticated touch of bitter herbs.