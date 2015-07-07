Abacela
Vintner's Blend No. 14
750 ml
A Mediterranean Red blend that is comprised of 13 different varietals; deep, dark fruit aromas with savory spices; fresh fruit tones and a rich mouthfeel of plums and blackberries.
A Mediterranean Red blend that is comprised of 13 different varietals; deep, dark fruit aromas with savory spices; fresh fruit tones and a rich mouthfeel of plums and blackberries.
A wonderful white wine from the Northwest; bright starw-yellow color with a wonderful citrus and wild flower aromas; medium-bodied on the palate expressing deep flavors of melon and slight peach notes
A solid performance here, Abacela really hits all the marks with this Tempranillo; flavors of dried fruit, and red berries stays lively and pert on the palate; soft tannins, fine finish.