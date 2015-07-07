4 Bears Sauvignon Blanc '06
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A sly wine out-of-the-chute, the lively '06 4 Bears Sauvignon delivers pristine citrus flavors that are focused, clean and bright; a nice hint of minerality in the aftertaste.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A sly wine out-of-the-chute, the lively '06 4 Bears Sauvignon delivers pristine citrus flavors that are focused, clean and bright; a nice hint of minerality in the aftertaste.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A yum treat for in-vogue California wine drinkers, the fully-rounded 4 Bears '05 Chardonnay plays easily on the palate with an attractive combo of ripe core fruit and sweet wood.