360
Patriot Limited Edition Vodka
1.75 L
360 Vodka is the Evolution of Vodka - a new super premium vodka that is good for the consumer & environment. Distilled 4 times, then filtered 5 times. Exceptionally smooth, with no aftertaste.
360 Glazed Doughnut vodka combines fresh donut flavor with a sweet glazed finish to recreate one of America's favorite sweet treats.