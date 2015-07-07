2 Towns Bright Cider
Hard Apple Cider
4 Cans 12 oz
Hand crafted in Oregon with all Northwest ingredients, The Incider features a light and refreshing apple flavor. Hints of sweetness and a crisp finish round out this easy drinking cider.
Hand crafted in Oregon with all Northwest ingredients, The Bad Apple is a rich & bold cider with notes of fruit and vanilla. This complex cider is aged on brandy-cured Oregon White Oak.
Tropical and exotic, the Ginja Ninja's training is complete when raw ginger root collides with Northwest apples to deliver a balance of sweet and spicy.
Hard Cider. Radiant and balanced, shines with Newtown Pippin apples. 6% ABV
Ripe & juicy, the Made Marion is made with fresh-pressed Northwest apples and Oregon-grown marionberries.
Big & Bold, The Bad Apple is made in am imperial style, fermented with local meadowfoam honey and aged on Oregon White Oak. Complex notes of apples and wood make this a Northwest favorite.
Like the rugged outdoors of the Northwest, the OutCider is raw and unfiltered.
Cot in the Act boasts a deep golden hue with a ripe stone fruit nose and is packed with 50 lbs of apricot per barrel. Although sweet on the nose, the dry profile pairs perfectly with Mexican cuisine.